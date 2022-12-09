Second HCMC Hot Air Balloon Festival opens

The 2022 “Ho Do" International Music Festival and the 2nd HCMC Hot Air Balloon Festival took place at Nguyen Hue Pedestrian Street in District 1 and Thu Thiem 2 Tunnel Park in Thu Duc City respectively from December 8 -11.



Attending the opening ceremony of the second HCMC Hot Air Balloon Festival was Chairwoman of the Vietnam Fatherland Front of HCMC Tran Kim Yen and Secretary of the Party Committee of Thu Duc City Nguyen Huu Hiep.

Delegates attend the opening ceremony of the second HCMC Hot Air Balloon Festival 2022.

Speaking at the event, deputy Director of the municipal Tourism Department Le Truong Hien Hoa said that next to cultural, sport and tourism events that are organized within the framework of the 2nd HCMC Tourism Week 2022, such as the 5th Techcombank HCMC International Marathon, a space of creative culture at the Thu Ngu flagpole - a 156-year-old relic of the city, 2022 “Ho Do" International Music Festival, the second HCMC Hot Air Balloon Festival is expected to bring modern colors, affirming the vitality of a modern, dynamic, and colorful city.

The festival displayed 20 colorful hot air balloons in several sizes from 6 am – 9 am.

Visitors will have an opportunity to enjoy dishes at a food fair, a space of music and art creativity. There is also an area for children.

The HCMC’s tourism industry has made an effort to launch new and attractive tourism products, improved the quality of products and services to turn the city to become a must-visit destination and one of the most exciting and alive cities in Asia.

The second HCMC Hot Air Balloon Festival will contribute to enhancing the quality of tourism products to promote images of the city to domestic and international tourists at the end of this year.

By staff writers – Translated by Kim Khanh