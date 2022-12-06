2nd HCMC Tourism Week 2022 opens

At the opening ceremony of the 2nd HCMC Tourism Week 2022

Addressing the opening ceremony, Vice Chairwoman of the municipal People’s Committee Phan Thi Thang said that following the first successful edition of the festival launched in 2021 under the theme “HCMC-The city I love”, the southern metropolis continued to host the 2nd HCMC Tourism Week 2022 at the end of the year to affirm the city’s strong recovery from the Covid-19 pandemic and welcome domestic and international visitors.

Coming to the city, tourists will have an opportunity to discover the vitality of a modern, dynamic, and colorful city. The municipal People’s Committee always creates favorable conditions for tourism and socio-economic development, she noted.

By Thi Hong – Translated by Kim Khanh