Contest seeks national costume Miss Grand Vietnam 2022

SGGP
More than 60 stunning outfits for a design contest seeking national costumes for Miss Grand Vietnam 2022 pageant were presented to viewers at Phu Tho Indoor Stadium in HCMC on September 23.
Contest seeks national costume Miss Grand Vietnam 2022 ảnh 1 At the performance of 60 outfits for a design contest seeking national costumes for Miss Grand Vietnam 2022 pageant
Around 50 beauty queens of beauty pageants and contestants of Miss Grand Vietnam 2022 joined in the performance with the participation of members of the jury, including Miss Vietnam 1992 Ha Kieu Anh, director Hoang Nhat Nam, Miss Grand International 2021 Nguyen Thuc Thuy Tien, Miss Grand Vietnam 2019 Kieu Loan, fashion designers of Do Long, Le Long Dung, Duc Hung and Viet Hung.
Contest seeks national costume Miss Grand Vietnam 2022 ảnh 3 Miss Grand International 2021 Nguyen Thuc Thuy Tien wears a costume with traditional brocade patterns.
Contest seeks national costume Miss Grand Vietnam 2022 ảnh 4 Miss Vietnam 2002 Mai Phuong wears a costume themed “Carp turning into a dragon”.
Contest seeks national costume Miss Grand Vietnam 2022 ảnh 5 Miss Vietnam 2018 Tran Tieu Vy
Contest seeks national costume Miss Grand Vietnam 2022 ảnh 6 The first runner-up of Miss World Vietnam 2022 Bao Ngoc
Contest seeks national costume Miss Grand Vietnam 2022 ảnh 7 The second runner-up of Miss Vietnam 2020 Ngoc Thao
Contest seeks national costume Miss Grand Vietnam 2022 ảnh 8 The first runner-up of Miss Vietnam 2020 Phuong Anh
Contest seeks national costume Miss Grand Vietnam 2022 ảnh 9 Miss Grand Vietnam 2019 Kieu Loan
Contest seeks national costume Miss Grand Vietnam 2022 ảnh 10 A costume draws inspiration from Vietnam's water puppetry.
Contest seeks national costume Miss Grand Vietnam 2022 ảnh 11 An outfit features Heroic Vietnamese Warrior Sisters, the Trung sisters.
Contest seeks national costume Miss Grand Vietnam 2022 ảnh 12 The costume is inspired from Bat Trang’s pottery products.
Contest seeks national costume Miss Grand Vietnam 2022 ảnh 13 The design is made of Lanh My A (a kind of Vietnamese traditional fabric).
Contest seeks national costume Miss Grand Vietnam 2022 ảnh 14 A dress features floating market, a typical cultural feature of the Mekong Delta region.
Contest seeks national costume Miss Grand Vietnam 2022 ảnh 15 A costume themed “Northwestern region’s Ban (Bauhinia) flowers”
Contest seeks national costume Miss Grand Vietnam 2022 ảnh 16 A design featuring water hyacinth
Contest seeks national costume Miss Grand Vietnam 2022 ảnh 17 A costume dress is inspired by Hanoi’s four seasons of flowers.
Contest seeks national costume Miss Grand Vietnam 2022 ảnh 18 An outfit presents traditional dishes of the Mekong Delta province of Soc Trang.
Contest seeks national costume Miss Grand Vietnam 2022 ảnh 19 A design titled “Nha Nhac Cung Dinh” (Royal court music)
Contest seeks national costume Miss Grand Vietnam 2022 ảnh 20 A design describes Hoi An ancient street’s Bai Choi folk game.
Contest seeks national costume Miss Grand Vietnam 2022 ảnh 21 An outfit titled “Glory in Distress”
Contest seeks national costume Miss Grand Vietnam 2022 ảnh 22 A design titled “Let’s go to downtown Saigon”

By Tieu Tan – Translated by Kim Khanh

