Contest seeks national costume Miss Grand Vietnam 2022

At the performance of 60 outfits for a design contest seeking national costumes for Miss Grand Vietnam 2022 pageant

Around 50 beauty queens of beauty pageants and contestants of Miss Grand Vietnam 2022 joined in the performance with the participation of members of the jury, including Miss Vietnam 1992 Ha Kieu Anh, director Hoang Nhat Nam, Miss Grand International 2021 Nguyen Thuc Thuy Tien, Miss Grand Vietnam 2019 Kieu Loan, fashion designers of Do Long, Le Long Dung, Duc Hung and Viet Hung.

Miss Grand International 2021 Nguyen Thuc Thuy Tien wears a costume with traditional brocade patterns. Miss Vietnam 2002 Mai Phuong wears a costume themed “Carp turning into a dragon”. Miss Vietnam 2018 Tran Tieu Vy The first runner-up of Miss World Vietnam 2022 Bao Ngoc The second runner-up of Miss Vietnam 2020 Ngoc Thao The first runner-up of Miss Vietnam 2020 Phuong Anh Miss Grand Vietnam 2019 Kieu Loan

A costume draws inspiration from Vietnam's water puppetry. An outfit features Heroic Vietnamese Warrior Sisters, the Trung sisters. The costume is inspired from Bat Trang’s pottery products. The design is made of Lanh My A (a kind of Vietnamese traditional fabric). A dress features floating market, a typical cultural feature of the Mekong Delta region. A costume themed “Northwestern region’s Ban (Bauhinia) flowers” A design featuring water hyacinth A costume dress is inspired by Hanoi’s four seasons of flowers. An outfit presents traditional dishes of the Mekong Delta province of Soc Trang. A design titled “Nha Nhac Cung Dinh” (Royal court music) A design describes Hoi An ancient street’s Bai Choi folk game. An outfit titled “Glory in Distress” A design titled “Let’s go to downtown Saigon”





By Tieu Tan – Translated by Kim Khanh