Winner of design contest seeking national costume for Miss Universe revealed

Chieu Ca Mau (Ca Mau sedge mat) by Nguyen Quoc Viet, a student of Ton Duc Thang University in HCMC wins the design contest seeking a national costume for the Vietnamese representative at Miss Universe 2022.

The design titled Chieu Ca Mau (Ca Mau sedge mat) by Nguyen Quoc Viet

The organization board received 41 submissions from students of the fashion design faculty of colleges and universities, reflecting the Vietnamese cultural identities and images of Don Ca Tai Tu Nam Bo (Southern amateur music), Hoi An ancient town’s colors, Phong Nha caves, young volunteers, Vietnamese bamboo, and others.





The designs were performed by contestants of the Miss Universe Vietnam beauty contest 2022 in the national costume round on June 14.

The jury chose the three best designs, including Banh Trang (Rice paper), Tom Tre My Nghe (Handicraft bamboo shrimp) and Chieu Ca Mau (Ca Mau sedge mat) that met the requirements for aestheticism, uniqueness, and creativity.

The design themed Tom Tre My Nghe (Handicraft bamboo shrimp) The design titled Banh Trang (Rice paper)

The first prize went to the design of Chieu Ca Mau (Ca Mau sedge mat) by Nguyen Quoc Viet honoring the traditional craft of sedge-mat weaving of the Mekong Delta province of Ca Mau.



Miss Universe Vietnam beauty contest 2022 themed “Vinawoman – Vietnamese women's stuff” was returned in February after a temporary halt due to the Covid-19 pandemic. The final round will take place at the Saigon Exhibition and Convention Center (SECC) in HCMC’s District 7 on June 25.

Some of designs performed by contestants of the Miss Universe Vietnam beauty contest 2022 in the national costume round:

Mua Vang (yellow rice harvest season) Ngu Ong (fisherman) Chien Than Lac Viet (Lac Viet warrior) Mat Ly Hoa Rung (wildflower honey) Banh trang tron (Rice paper mixed with dried beef) Ganh (Street hawker) Trung Vuong (Vietnamese female kings/leaders) Dong Phu Sa (The flow of alluvion)

By Thu Huong – Translated by Kim Khanh