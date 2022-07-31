  1. Culture/art
Bustling rhythms at fishing villages in Central region

Fishing villages in the Central region have sprung back to life with vibrant trading activities between suppliers and fishermen at local fishing ports and villages after interrupted periods due to Covid-19 pandemic and rocketing increases in petroleum price.
The Sai Gon Giai Phong (SGGP) Newspaper’s reporter recorded rich harvests from journeys back from the sea, crowded laborers, fishermen and traders at the fishing villages of Quang Hung, Quang Dai communes of Sam Son City, Quang Hai Commune, Quang Trai Commune of Quang Xuong District in Thanh Hoa Province, Cua Lo fishing village of Cua Lo Town, Quynh Lap and Quynh Phuong fishing villages of Hoang Mai Town, Nghe An Province after fishing journeys from the Paracel and Spratly islands. 
Some photos captured at fishing ports and villages:
Bustling rhythms at fishing villages in Central region ảnh 1
Bustling rhythms at fishing villages in Central region ảnh 2
Bustling rhythms at fishing villages in Central region ảnh 3
Bustling rhythms at fishing villages in Central region ảnh 4
Bustling rhythms at fishing villages in Central region ảnh 5
Bustling rhythms at fishing villages in Central region ảnh 6
Bustling rhythms at fishing villages in Central region ảnh 7

By Duy Cuong- Translated by Huyen Huong

