Fishermen get ready for journeys to sea thanks to fuel price reduction

The rise in fuel prices causes many fishing vessels to stop going offshore.



According to Chairman of Binh Chau Commune's Fisheries Union Nguyen Thanh Hung, around 160 out of 480 fishing boats are anchoring near the shore because of the recent continuous increase in fuel prices.





Chairman of the People’s Committee of Tinh Ky Commune, Quang Ngai City Nguyen Hoai Thanh said that the rise in fuel prices caused around 55 fishing vessels in the locality to stop going offshore.Currently, the fuel price reduction creates a motivation for fishermen to prepare for offshore fishing trips for many days.Statistics showed that Quang Ngai Province has 4,591 fishing boats with a total capacity of 1.8 million CV along with 38,000 fishermen. From the beginning of 2022 to April, the Covid-19 pandemic, the rise of petroleum prices, cheap trading prices along with decreasing output have affected severely to the operation of fishing boats, resulting in the aquaculture output in the first quarter of 2022 reaching 64,138 tons.

By Nguyen Trang- Translated by Huyen Huong