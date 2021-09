Storm Dianmu downgrades to low-pressure zone as of September 24 morning

The path of the low-pressure zone

According to the National Center for Hydrology Meteorology Forecasting, as of 4 a.m. on Friday, the eye of the low-pressure zone was at around 15.8 degrees north latitude and 107.1 degrees east longitude in the Vietnam-Laos border area with a maximum sustained winds of 40 kilometers an hour. The Gulf of Tonkin is suffering from big waves and rough sea.

In the next 12 hours, the system is expected to move west-northwest at its speed of 15-20 kilometers an hour. Dianmu, the sixth typhoon of this year’s hurricane season which downgraded into a tropical depression and bore down on the mainland provinces from Thua Thien- Hue to Quang Nam last night.