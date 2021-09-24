Storm Dianmu downgrades to low-pressure zone as of September 24 morning

According to the National Center for Hydrology Meteorology Forecasting, as of 4 a.m. on Friday, the eye of the low-pressure zone was at around 15.8 degrees north latitude and 107.1 degrees east longitude in the Vietnam-Laos border area with a maximum sustained winds of 40 kilometers an hour. The Gulf of Tonkin is suffering from big waves and rough sea.

Thundery downpours blow up the roofs of houses and uproot trees



Chairwoman of the People’s Committee of Ly Son Island District, Quang Ngai Province Pham Thi Huong last night informed that trees were uprooted and ten roofs were blown away by the blustery winds. Around 300 hectares of onion and garlic crops have been facing huge damage.

From 7 p.m. on September 23, thundery downpours blew up the roofs of houses and uprooted trees in Quang Nam and Quang Ngai Province.Earlier, Director of the National Center for Hydrology Meteorology Forecasting Mai Van Khiem issued the warnings of medium-heavy rainfall along with risks of flooding, flash floods and landslides in Nghe An, Ha Tinh, Quang Tri, Thua Thien- Hue, Da Nang and the Central Highlands provinces due to the tropical storm.