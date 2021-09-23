Localities urged to deal with upcoming tropical storm

Deputy Minister of Agriculture and Rural Development cum Deputy Head of the National Steering Committee for Natural Disaster Prevention and Control Nguyen Hoa Hiep chairs the conference this morning.



Particularly, the Ministry of Industry and Trade was suggested to direct the works related to the safety of hydropower plants, floodwater discharge, and be ready to restore the interrupted power system.

The localities need to strictly manage and make statistics of the number of vessels, especially fishing ships working at dangerous areas.



On the other hand, the storm-prone localities need to strictly manage and make statistics of the number of vessels, especially fishing ships working at dangerous areas nearby the eye of the tropical storm, regularly keep in touch with ship owners to timely deal with the incidents ahead.

The Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development is responsible for giving instructions to ensure the safety of fishing vessels, aquaculture farming, sea embankments, reservoirs, especially vital projects being under the construction, agricultural production, paddy harvesting.Besides, the Ministry of Transport is in charge of directing the works of ensuring safety for vehicles and people on ships and at seaports, flooding-hit roads; mobilizing forces, materials and special vehicles to promptly overcome incidents and ensuring smooth traffic at the main traffic axes.The National Steering Committee for Natural Disaster Prevention and Control proposed the Ministry of National Defense and the Ministry of Public Security to direct their military divisions and forces to prepare for search and rescue works and helping local people overcome the consequences affected by downpour-triggered flooding.Pursuant to the urgent letter, the Ministry of Health will focus on ensuring the safety of Covid-19 pandemic prevention and control, especially performing evacuation and centralized isolation for people, creating working conditions for functional forces to perform their assigned tasks.It is necessary to urgently remove tree branches, reinforce signs on the streets, unsafe houses, public works, residential areas along rivers, low-lying areas facing risks of flooding, flash floods, landslides and be ready to evacuate local people out of the dangerous areas.

By Van Phuc- Translated by Huyen Huong