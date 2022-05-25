Prolonged downpours cause havoc in Northern region

The Standing Office of the National Steering Committee for Natural Disaster Prevention and Control last night said that at least three people died and four were injured after torrential rains swept through the Northern midland and mountainous provinces and cities such as Ha Giang, Tuyen Quang, Yen Bai, Lao Cai, Thai Nguyen, Phu Tho, Hoa Binh, Dien Bien and Cao Bang.