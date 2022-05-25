Prolonged downpours cause havoc in Northern region

Specifically, there were reportedly two people dead and two injured in landslide; two people were injured by collasped house; and one person was killed by lash flood.Accoding to the initial statistic, 253 houses were destroyed, over 9,320 hectares of paddy and vegetable fields were submerged in floodwater, and 27 livestock and 835 poultry were killed.
Incessant rains splashed as much as around 24,619 cubic meters of soil and rock at many sections on National Highways of No.2, No.279, 4C, 4D, provincial roads of No.170, 171, 177, 204, 212 and many rural roads.
By the afternoon of May 24, vehicles travelled slowly on National Highway 4D through Lao Cai Province.
Through May 24, torrential rains remained in the capital city of Hanoi, leading to flooding on many roads.