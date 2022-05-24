Incessant rains continue flooding Northern localities

As of this morning, numerous cars stalled out and were stranded in floodwaters in Bac Ninh Province after the spells of rain; a child remained missing in Pho Yen City, Thai Nguyen Province, and many roads and gateways heading to the capital city of Hanoi recorded traffic congestion during rush hour.



According to the National Center for Hydrology Meteorology Forecasting, the provinces and cities of Hanoi, Lao Cai, Yen Bai, Ha Giang, Tuyen Quang, Cao Bang, Bac Kan, Vinh Phuc, Thai Nguyen, Hoa Binh, Ha Nam, Hung Yen, Thai Binh, Hai Duong, Ninh Binh and Thanh Hoa are forecast to see thundery downpours with rainfall of over 130 mm tonight.



The Central Highlands and Southern regions will also face rainy and thundery conditions on the large scale at nighttime.







There are some photos featuring chaos in the Northern localities after the spells of rain:





By Van Phuc- Translated by Huyen Huong