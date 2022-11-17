Vietnamese businesses want to participate in global value, supply chains

At the conference

Digital transmission; establishment of new, sustainable and diversified supply chains; FDI attraction in the sectors of health, biotechnology, clean energy, cutting carbon emissions under the impact of the Covid-19 pandemic and climate change in the coming time are the requests.

The State President also informed Vietnam’s policies and achievements in socioeconomic development. When the world economies face a growing array of challenges and critical issues, Vietnam has maintained macroeconomic stability, controlled inflation and ensured balances in energy and food.



According to international organizations’ forecasts, Vietnam’s GDP growth will be among the highest in the Asia-Pacific region, achieving 7.2 percent in 2022 and 6.7 percent in 2023.



State President Nguyen Xuan Phuc attends the conference.

As one of the dynamic economies with a high level of openness and a destination for many multinational groups, Vietnam has signed and implemented nearly 60 agreements on investment promotion and protection, 15 free trade agreements, including new generation agreements with high standards such as the Comprehensive and Progressive Agreement for Trans-Pacific Partnership (CPTPP), the EU-Vietnam Free Trade Agreement (EVFTA), and the Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership (RCEP).

Vietnam's recent economic growth results are clear evidence that presents the strengthening of trade and investment cooperation in the regional and global scales bringing benefits to all participating countries.



He stressed that Vietnam’s priorities are selected investment attraction, and assessment criteria for quality, effectiveness, and technology and environmental protection.



The APEC CEO Summit 2022 attracts more than 850 leaders of the world and regional leading businesses, and representatives of international organizations.

Vietnam wishes to attract FDI projects with high technology, helping promote creativity and innovation, developing research, creating favorable conditions for Vietnamese businesses to participate in regional and global value chains, and developing a digital, green and circular economy.

The country pays attention to accompanying businesses, creating advantages for enterprises, and reforming and simplifying administrative procedures.



Vietnam hopes that the APEC business community will enhance the spirit of cooperation, overcome difficulties and challenges and strengthen investment and business activities in the region, he noted.



State President Nguyen Xuan Phuc meets a degelate at the summit.

The statement was made at the APEC CEO Summit 2022 which took place in Thailand from November 16-18 with the participation of more than 850 leaders of the world and regional leading businesses, and representatives of international organizations.

State President Nguyen Xuan Phuc together with Chinese President Xi Jinping, Thai Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha, French President Emmanuel Macron, Indonesian President Joko Widodo, and US Vice President Kamala Harris are keynote speakers of the conference.

The three-day event includes 15 sessions on interesting current issues, including creativity and innovation, growing challenges for trade and investment in the region, inclusive and sustainable growth, post-pandemic health, digital transmission, employment trends, energy security, global food security and risks, and the future for APEC

State President Nguyen Xuan Phuc and leaders of the world and regional leading businesses, and representatives of international organizations



