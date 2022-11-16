President’s trip makes headlines in Thailand

President Nguyen Xuan Phuc ( L, front ) and Thai Prime Minister Prayut Chanocha



Both national television and radio channels of Thailand on November 15 covered the event, saying this is the first visit to Thailand by a key Vietnamese leader after the Covid-19 pandemic.

The visit affirms the resolve to strengthen the solidarity and cooperation between the two countries, for common prosperity.The channels reviewed marked achievements in bilateral cooperation since the establishment of Vietnam-Thailand diplomatic ties 46 years ago, especially the official visit to Thailand by Party General Secretary Nguyen Phu Trong in 2013, during which the two sides agreed to upgrade their relationship to a strategic partnership.The local media described Phuc’s visit as an opportunity for the two countries to seek measures to enhance cooperation across spheres, from politics-diplomacy to national defence-security, economy, trade and investment, as well as coordination at regional and international forums.With their closest ever ties, Vietnam and Thailand will further cooperate in the spirit of friendship, solidarity and unity to maintain peace, stability and prosperous development in the two countries and the region at large.

Vietnamplus