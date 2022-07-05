Vietnam Register proposes extending road use fee reduction to three more months

A reduction of up to 30 percent and ten percent in road toll charges for passenger transport business vehicles and freight means is applying for those enterprises, cooperatives and transport business households who have been affected by the Covid-19 pandemic respectively, starting from August 12 of 2020 to June 30 of 2022.

The Vietnam Register informed that from August of 2020 to now, 805,313 means of transport of enterprises, cooperatives and business households have been applied the discount in road tolls with a total amount of around VND1,200 billion (US$51.3 million). Total registration fees in the first six months of 2022 declined by around VND85 billion (US$3.6 million).



Amid the current surge of fuel prices leading to many difficulties in transport business activities of enterprises, the Vietnam Register proposed the Ministry of Transport and the Ministry of Finance consider and approve the plan of extending road use fees reduction to three more months until the end of September 2022.



If the proposal is approved, transport businesses, cooperatives and households will reduce costs by about VND200 billion (US$8.5 million).



By Minh Anh- Translated by Huyen Huong