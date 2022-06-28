Automatic toll collection set for all expressways in Vietnam by end of July

An ETC station on the Hanoi-Hai Phong Expressway. (Photo: VNA)

The Ministry of Transport has asked the Directorate for Roads of Vietnam (DRVN), the Vietnam Expressway Corporation (VEC), the Vietnam Infrastructure Development and Finance Investment Joint Stock Company (VIDIFI), and other service providers to realize the Prime Minister's request on completing automatic non-stop toll collection (ETC).

The ministry requested VEC to direct service providers and related units to urgently install and operate the ETC system on highways by July 31.

In case of delay, the ministry will handle it according to its competence or report it to authorities for strict handling in accordance with the law, including the suspension of toll collection.

The ministry asked DRVN to direct and coordinate with VEC in deploying the ETC system on highways managed by VEC, ensuring the schedule and smooth operation.

Meanwhile, VIDIFI was asked to continue piloting the ETC on the Hanoi-Hai Phong Expressway only.

In particular, the service providers must pay attention to information dissemination about the ETC on the expressway and prepare plans for traffic regulations and remote warnings to limit vehicles that are not eligible to enter the expressway, causing traffic jams and poor safety.

DRVN will support VIDIFI in successfully piloting the operation of ETC on the Hanoi-Hai Phong Expressway.

Besides, the agency has to make monthly reports on the pilot ETC operation’s results and propose the time of ending the operation as well as amending, supplementing and completing mechanisms, policies, legal regulations and other related issues on ETC.

Regarding the increase in the rate of using ETC payment tags (e-tags), the ministry requires ETC service providers to raise service quality to reach 80-90 per cent of the vehicles nationwide to use e-tags by September.

VNDR will direct and support service providers in increasing carding and expanding services to achieve the target rate of vehicles affixed with e-tags, the ministry said.

To install ETC stations on expressways, the ministry requested the DRVN to direct build-operation-transfer (BOT) investors managed by the ministry to coordinate and support localities in the installation before June 30.

The toll collection will be suspended at stations behind schedule.

According to the DRVN, by the end of May this year, the number of vehicles with e-tags was nearly 3 million, reaching more than 65%, an increase of more than 648,000 vehicles compared to before December 31, 2021.

Currently, there are 48 ETC lanes belonging to stations managed by the Ministry of Transport (excluding the 12 lanes belonging to the Cau Gie-Ninh Binh Expressway managed by VEC) and 52 ETC lanes belonging to stations under local management that need to be installed.

The DRVN will continue to mobilize and require vehicle owners to use e-tags and ETC service to reach at least 90% of vehicles affixed with e-tags to use the ETC service by September.

The agency will also coordinate with the traffic police to strictly punish vehicle drivers who are not eligible to enter the ETC lanes causing traffic obstruction as per Government Decree No 123/2021.

