Vietnam Red Cross Society to mobilize social sources for poor people during Tet

At the working session, the President highly appreciated the responsibility and working spirit of the Vietnam Red Cross Society in promptly implementing its tasks after the 11th National Congress.
Vietnamese State President Nguyen Xuan Phuc stated that the Tet holiday is coming so the Vietnam Red Cross Society should impose a specific program and implementation plan to both ensure the support of the ministries, sectors and localities and to mobilize social sources to take care of the poor, people with difficult circumstances, especially it is important to mobilize social sources heading to people with difficult circumstances and vulnerable ones.
Regarding the Red Cross Society Conference – Red Crescent Societies in the Asia – Pacific Region 2023, the Vietnamese President required the Vietnam Red Cross Society to well prepare the programs and contents to lift its international position and to mobilize international sources to support Vietnam Red Cross Society in domestic humanitarian activities, environmental projects, climate change adaption, livelihoods for the poor and vulnerable people.
State President Nguyen Xuan Phuc highly agreed with the organization of the Honorary President Conference of the Vietnam Red Cross Society in provinces and cities nationwide in November annually on the occasion of launching the Humanitarian Strength Program.
Previously, Chairwoman of the Vietnam Red Cross Society Bui Thi Hoa informed that after the 11th National Congress of the Vietnam Red Cross Society for the tenure of 2022 – 2027, the unit has mobilized social sources to donate to the Laos Red Cross Society 300,000 energy-saving kitchens and 100,000 free water filters for the poor with a total amount of VND180 billion (US$7.3 million); to support people affected by recent storms and floods in the Central provinces with a total amount of more than VND45 billion (US$1.8 million).
On the occasion of the upcoming Tet holiday, the Society strives to take care and support one million poor people, people with difficult circumstances and vulnerable one with a total amount of VND600 billion (US$24.4 million).
Some photos at a working session with key leaders of Vietnam Red Cross Society