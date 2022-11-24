  1. Ho Chi Minh City

Charity movement collects VND41 billion to help poor people enjoy happy Tet

The Vietnam Red Cross Society (VRCS) in coordination with the HCMC Television Station (HTV) on November 23 launched the "Humanitarian Strength" program for 2022 and the movement called “Tet of Mercy 2023” calling on individuals and organizations to support disadvantaged people on the upcoming Tet holidays.
Charity movement collects VND41 billion to help poor people enjoy happy Tet ảnh 1 Former State President Nguyen Minh Triet (L) and Secretary of the HCMC Party Commitee Nguyen Van Nen (R)  at the event 
Speaking at the event, Chairman of the VRCS, Bui Thi Hoa said that the annual "Humanitarian Strength" program aims to honor collectives and individuals for their outstanding contributions to humanitarian work, spreading acts of kindness in the community, and mobilizing resources to support the poor and help them enjoy a happy Tet.
The “Tet of Mercy 2023” movement is expected to offer one million Tet gifts with a total value of VND600 billion (US$24 million) to needy people.
Charity movement collects VND41 billion to help poor people enjoy happy Tet ảnh 2 Vice Secretary of the HCMC Party Committee Nguyen Ho Hai (R) and delagates send a text message to donate to the fund.
Supporters can donate to the fund by sending a text message to the National Humanitarian Portal 1400 and the “thiennguyen” app with the account number 2022.
At the launching ceremony in the city, the organization board collected more than VND41 billion which can help 81,200 disadvantaged households enjoy a warm Tet.

