Unemployment rate among people of working age increases

According to the International Labor Organization (ILO)’s report, the growth of the Covid-19 epidemic wave has caused a community health crisis that led to a global social and employment crisis pushing millions of people into unemployment.



Vietnam has gone through four coronavirus waves, including the fourth wave of Covid-19 pandemic starting from late April that was longer and left much more negative impacts on daily life and socio-economic development. The severe and prolonged fourth wave has seriously impacted large cities and provinces, processing zones and industrial parks that have made outstanding contribution to the economic development and State budget as well as closely linked with global value chains.



The country approved a pandemic relief package at the total cost of VND20,280 billion (US$892 million) to support 15.01 million people affected by the pandemic nationwide under the Resolution No. 68/NQ-CP of the Government on regulations on policies to support employees and employers facing difficulties due to the Covid-19 pandemic, including nearly 13 million freelance workers.



Of which, HCMC carried out three Covid-19 relief packages with a total capital of about VND11, 890 billion (US$523 million) and provided millions of welfare social bags to support needy people.

However implementation of financial assistance package has been delayed in several localities. The Minister asked localities to urgently make a list of categories of individuals, businesses receiving Covid-19 aid package and suggested the Ministry of Finance to provide capital in a timely manner.

The Ministry of Labor, Invalids and Social Affairs has proposed the Government to promulgate legal documents on removing difficulties, expanding beneficiaries of Covid-19 aid package, and simplifying administrative procedures for application for the support.

The Ministry also plans to establish 12 inspection teams to monitor the implementation of pandemic assistance package in 33 provinces and cities throughout the country.

