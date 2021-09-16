Unemployment premiums should be spent on supporting pandemic-hit laborers: VGCL

Chairman of the Vietnam General Confederation of Labor (VGCL) Nguyen Dinh Khang chairs a conference on September 14. (Photo: SGGP)

As of present, the confederations at all levels have distributed more than VND4, 375 billion (US$192.4 million) to help laborers and the frontline forces. In which, laborers have got the support worth VND1, 121 billion (US$49.3 million) and Covid-19 Vaccine Fund received VND293 billion (US$12.8 million).



According to the result of implementation of the Resolution No. 68/NQ-CP of the Government on regulations on policies to support employees and employers facing difficulties due to the Covid-19 pandemic, to date, 1,163,017 laborers in 27 provinces and cities throughout the country have benefited from the policies with the financial support value of VND1, 677 billion (US$73.6 million); and 170,640 businesses enjoyed a reduction of labor accident and occupational disease insurance with the total value of VND1, 068 billion (US$46.8 million).

The Ho Chi Minh City Labor Confederation (HCMCLC) support disadvantaged workers in the city. (Photo: SGGP)



By Phuc Van – Translated by Kim Khanh