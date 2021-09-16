  1. National

Unemployment premiums should be spent on supporting pandemic-hit laborers: VGCL

The Vietnam General Confederation of Labor (VGCL) has proposed authorized agencies to consider the use of the unemployment insurance fund’s remainder to support laborers who have contributed to the fund for 6 months and above to ease burden from pandemic.
Unemployment premiums should be spent on supporting pandemic-hit laborers: VGCL ảnh 1 Chairman of the Vietnam General Confederation of Labor (VGCL) Nguyen Dinh Khang chairs a conference on September 14. (Photo: SGGP)
As of present, the confederations at all levels have distributed more than VND4, 375 billion (US$192.4 million)  to help laborers and the frontline forces. In which, laborers have got the support worth VND1, 121 billion (US$49.3 million) and Covid-19 Vaccine Fund received VND293 billion (US$12.8 million).
According to the result of implementation of the Resolution No. 68/NQ-CP of the Government on regulations on policies to support employees and employers facing difficulties due to the Covid-19 pandemic, to date, 1,163,017 laborers in 27 provinces and cities throughout the country have benefited from the policies with the financial support value of VND1, 677 billion (US$73.6 million); and 170,640 businesses enjoyed a reduction of labor accident and occupational disease insurance with the total value of  VND1, 068 billion (US$46.8 million).
Unemployment premiums should be spent on supporting pandemic-hit laborers: VGCL ảnh 2  The Ho Chi Minh City Labor Confederation (HCMCLC) support disadvantaged workers in the city. (Photo: SGGP)

