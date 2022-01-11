Trung Luong - My Thuan expressway to officially open to traffic on January 22

Trung Luong - My Thuan expressway will officially open to traffic on January 22.



Accordingly, the BOT Trung Luong – My Thuan Joint Stock Company planned to organize the technical traffic opening ceremony from January 21 to January 27, and the Trung Luong - My Thuan expressway is expected to open to traffic within 25 days, beginning from January 22 (on the 20th day of the last month of the lunar calendar) to February 15 (on the 15th day of the first month of the lunar calendar).

Specifically, in the period from January 22 (the 20th day of the last month of 2021 following lunar calendar) to January 31 (the 29th day of the last month of 2021 following lunar calendar), the company will open one-way traffic from Trung Luong to My Thuan and the vice versa way will be opened from February 1 (on the first day of the Lunar New Year) to February 15 (the 15th day of the Lunar New Year).

The technical traffic opening of Trung Luong – My Thuan expressway aims to serve the travel demand of people on the Tet holiday.



A section of Trung Luong - My Thuan expressway is under the construction.

At the same time, the BOT Trung Luong – My Thuan Joint Stock Company proposed the functional agencies collaborate with it to review the project's technical and official acceptance standards to adjust them in accordance with the project serving for inspection or evaluation of the violations accurately.

General Director of the BOT Trung Luong - My Thuan Joint Stock Company Nguyen Tan Dong said that the main route of Trung Luong - My Thuan expressway has been completed currently. It is expected that the connecting routes will be basically executed to ensure technical traffic opening before Tet.The project had been stagnated in nearly a decade along. After changing its investors twice, three times adjusting the total investment and four times postponing the project completion schedule, the project just reached ten percent of the volume, said Mr. Dong. So the company's management board wants relevant sides to make clear all matters related to the project before putting it into operation.Earlier, at the survey of the expressway with Tien Giang Province leaders, Mr. Nguyen Tan Dong said that the company was expected to perform the technical traffic opening ceremony on January 18 and officially put the project into operation in March 2022; however, it was behind schedule as the plan of toll collection on the HCMC – Trung Luong Expressway has not been approved.

By Ngoc Phuc- Translated by Huyen Huong