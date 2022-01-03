Trung Luong- My Thuan expressway to open to traffic on January 18

Trung Luong- My Thuan expressway will open to traffic on January 18.



Accordingly, the investor proposed two plans. The first plan is to repair and upgrade the infrastructure system, replace equipment serving for toll collection points in Ho Chi Minh City – Trung Luong to perform the function of controlling the entrance from HCMC to My Thuan and the exit from My Thuan to HCMC.

The toll collection will be applied for vehicles traveling through Trung Luong – My Thuan expressway from the starting point at the intersection point of Than Cuu Nghia to the ending point at the intersection point of An Thai Trung and vice versa. It wil not be applied for vehicles traveling through Trung Luong – My Thuan expressway from the station of Dem market to the intersection point of Than Cuu Nghia and vice versa.

With this plan, the investor will not perform site clearance worth VND160 billion (US$7 million) with the implementation process of seven months.