Trung Luong- My Thuan expressway to open to traffic on January 18

Specifically, one-way technical traffic will be opened from Trung Luong to My Thuan within 15 days; and after that the remaining way will be opened to meet traffic demand of people during the Tet holiday.
The whole project will be officially completed in March; however, it has faced the same obstacles as the toll collection project of Ho Chi Minh City - Trung Luong expressway which has not been approved.
The whole project will be officially completed in March; however, it has faced the same obstacles as the toll collection project of Ho Chi Minh City - Trung Luong expressway which has not been approved.
Trung Luong- My Thuan expressway will open to traffic on January 18.
Accordingly, the investor proposed two plans. The first plan is to repair and upgrade the infrastructure system, replace equipment serving for toll collection points in Ho Chi Minh City – Trung Luong to perform the function of controlling the entrance from HCMC to My Thuan and the exit from My Thuan to HCMC.
The toll collection will be applied for vehicles traveling through Trung Luong – My Thuan expressway from the starting point at the intersection point of Than Cuu Nghia to the ending point at the intersection point of An Thai Trung and vice versa. It wil not be applied for vehicles traveling through Trung Luong – My Thuan expressway from the station of Dem market to the intersection point of Than Cuu Nghia and vice versa.
With this plan, the investor will not perform site clearance worth VND160 billion (US$7 million) with the implementation process of seven months.As for the second plan, the investor proposed to build a new toll station in the main route located at Km51+940. With the plan, the investor has to implement the site clearance with an investment of around VND140 billion (over US$6 million). The construction process would extend around 13 months. This will the retard toll collection in six months which would cause accrued interest rate compared with the first plan of around VND396 billion (US$17 million).