State President hosts welcome ceremony for Singapore's top leader

State President Nguyen Xuan Phuc receives Singaporean President Halimah Yacob in Hanoi on October 17.

Singaporean President Halimah Yacob and her spouse arrived in Hanoi on October 16, starting a three-day state-level visit to Vietnam from October 16-20 at the invitation of President Nguyen Xuan Phuc.



At the welcoming ceremony, President Nguyen Xuan Phuc affirmed that Vietnam always treasures and wishes to further intensify the Vietnam-Singapore strategic partnership based on Vietnam's foreign policy prioritizing the development of relations with neighboring countries and countries in the ASEAN organization.

State President Nguyen Xuan Phuc chairs an official welcoming ceremony for Singaporean President Halimah Yacob.

As an activity marking the 50th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic ties and the 10th anniversary of the strategic partnership between Vietnam and Singapore in 2023, Singaporean President Halimah Yacob’s visit to Vietnam helps consolidate political trust and promote cooperation in various fields between the two countries, he emphasized.

Singaporean President Halimah Yacob stressed that President Nguyen Xuan Phuc’s first state visit to Singapore in February since the start of the Covid-19 pandemic showed mutual respect for bilateral relations.

At the high-level meeting

She highly appreciated President Nguyen Xuan Phuc’s proposals on elevating cooperation between the two countries, expanding Vietnam - Singapore Industrial Parks (VSIP) in Vietnam and developing traditional industrial zones into innovative and creative parks, promoting Vietnam-Singapore economic connectivity towards a new level of connecting the two economies on a digital platform.

The State visit to Vietnam by Singaporean President Halimah Yacob will contribute to consolidating political trust, and promoting relationship and cooperation in different fields between the two sides, such as foreign policy, national defense and security, economy, investment, labor and technology.

At the conclusion of the welcoming ceremony, President Nguyen Xuan Phuc and President Halimah Yacob witnessed a ceremony to sign cooperation agreements on cyber security, network data, cybercrime prevention, energy, carbon credit, vocational education and training between ministries of the two countries.

Singapore is one of the most important trading and investment partners of Vietnam in the region. As of August, the two-way trade turnover between Vietnam and Singapore was estimated at US$6.2 billion, up 16.8 percent year-on-year. Singapore is currently Vietnam's largest investor in ASEAN, ranked 2nd out of 139 countries and territories investing in Vietnam with 2,959 valid projects.

State President Nguyen Xuan Phuc ( 2nd,R) and his spouse (R) and Singaporean President Halimah Yacob and her spouse at the welcoming ceremony

Vietnam – Singapore Industrial Parks (VSIPs) is an example of the cooperation between the two countries with an export turnover of US$32 billion, creating jobs for nearly 300,000 workers in Vietnam.

During the visit, Singaporean President Halimah Yacob will attend a ceremony of signing cooperation documents between the two countries and join some activities in Hanoi, HCMC and Bac Ninh Province, meet Party General Secretary Nguyen Phu Trong, National Assembly Chairman Vuong Dinh Hue and Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh.

