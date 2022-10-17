Singaporean President begins State visit to Vietnam

Singaporean President Halimah Yacob arrives in Hanoi, beginning her State visit (Photo: VNA)



This is the first State visit by a foreign head of State to Vietnam since the 13th National Party Congress, and also the first trip overseas by the President of Singapore since the Covid-19 broke out.

The visit takes place when the two countries are looking toward the 50th anniversary of their diplomatic relationship and the 10th year of their strategic partnership in 2023.During the visit from October 16-20, President Halimah Yacob is scheduled to pay tribute to President Ho Chi Minh at his mausoleum, hold talks with President Phuc, and pay courtesy visits to Party General Secretary Nguyen Phu Trong, National Assembly Chairman Vuong Dinh Hue and Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh.She will also receive the Secretary of the Party Committee of Hanoi, visit the Vietnam-Singapore Industrial Park I (VSIP I), hold a working session with Bac Ninh leaders and engage in some activities in Ho Chi Minh City.The State visit by the Singaporean President is expected to contribute to strengthening political trust and promoting cooperation in all aspects between the two countries.

Vietnamplus