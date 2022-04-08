Soc Trang inaugurates, puts two wind power plants into operation

The delegates cut the ribbon to inaugurate Wind Power Plant No.5 and Wind Power Plant No.6.
This morning, the People’s Committee of Soc Trang Province held a ceremony to inaugurate and put the first phase of Wind Power Plant No.5 and Wind Power Plant No.6 into operation.Vinh Chau Renewable Energy Joint Stock Company is the main investor of Wind Power Plant No. 5 (Lac Hoa wind power plant), which started construction on an area of nearly 20 hectares of land at Lac Hoa Commune and Ward 2 of Vinh Chau Town in December of 2019. The project in the first phase was invested VND1,450 billion (US$63 million) with a total capacity of 30MW and a design of eight wind turbines.
The first phase of the project contributes 93 million kWh per year to the national electricity grid, and the second phase will contribute 160 million kWh a year to the grid after it is completed.
Meanwhile, Quoc Vinh Wind Power Limited Company is the main investor of 129-MW Wind Power Plant No.6 (Quoc Vinh Soc Trang wind power plant) with a capacity of 30MW and an investment of VND1,420 billion (US$62 million) in the first phase. The second phase will have a total capacity of 99MW and investment of VND3,900 billion (US$171 million).
The Provincial People’s Committee of Soc Trang said that the Prime Minister approved 20 wind power projects in the locality. Of which, four projects have been completed and put into commercial operation. It is expected that six more projects with a total capacity of 296MW will be put into commercial operation this year.