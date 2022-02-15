Soc Trang inaugurates Wind Power Plant No. 7

The inauguration ceremony of Wind Power Plant No. 7 was held this morning



The plant is located on a coastal area of 90 hectares and a mainland area of three hectares, the coastal town of Vinh Chau, the Mekong Delta province of Soc Trang. The plant has a total designed capacity of 120MW, including 30MW for the first phase with seven turbines and a 7.4-kilometer leading bridge.

Wind turbine columns of Wind Power Plant No. 7



Speaking at the inauguration ceremony, Deputy Chairman of the Provincial People’s Committee Lam Hoang Nghiep said that the formation of Wind Power Plant No. 7 was an important milestone of the local green energy development process, and contributed to ensuring energy security in the region and in the country.

The Wind Power Plant No. 7 had a total investment capital of VND7.7 trillion (US$340), including VND1.4 trillion (nearly US$62 million) for the first phase that was started construction from September 25, 2020 and officially connected to the national grid system on October 24, 2021.The total power outputs of the plant in the first and second phase are calculated at 105 GWh and 312 GWh per year, respectively.Up to now, the Mekong Delta province has granted investment policy decisions to 17 wind power projects. Of which, four projects were completed and put into commercial operation with 26 wind turbine columns having a total capacity of 110.8MW.

By Tuan Quang- Translated by Huyen Huong