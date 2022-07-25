Problems in handover of military land to Tan Son Nhat Airport asked to be solved

Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh inspects the contruction project of terminal T3 at Tan Son Nhat International Airport. (Photo: VNA)

Accordingly, Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh on July 19 chaired a meeting for the above-mentioned projects, planned to organize another conference on building laws on July 27 and assigned Deputy Prime Minister Le Van Thanh to solve relevant works.



The Ministry of National Defense will take the role of the chairperson to coordinate with the ministries of Justice, Natural Resources and Environment, Finance, Planning and Investment, the Commission for the Management of State Capital at Enterprises (CMSC) and the People’s Committee of HCMC to complete the draft resolution on solving problems in the handover of 27.94 hectares of land for the project to build T erminal T3 and upgrade runways and taxiways at Tan Son Nhat Airport.

The People’s Committee of the city must add the land into its planning in the 2021-2030 period and the 2021-2025 land use plan.



The Airports Corporation of Vietnam and the HCMC People’s Committee will take compensation responsibilities for construction projects of Terminal T3, and taxiways and runways respectively.

The Ministry of National Defense must hand over the land to the HCMC People’s Committee after the Government issues this resolution.

By Phan Thao – Translated by Kim Khanh