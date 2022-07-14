Terminal T3 of Tan Son Nhat International Airport to run in September 2024

Accordingly, the land handover for the construction of T3 passenger terminal was directed in 2021; and at present, the National Defense Ministry, Finance Ministry, and HCMC People’s Committee are working together for procedures regarding land use planning as well as the arrangement of land and facilities for national defense purposes.

As there are still issues related to land handover, relevant state agencies proposed the Government should soon release a resolution for consistent solutions within its power in order to maintain the progress of land handover according to law.

The Prime Minister asked the National Defense Ministry to improve the draft Resolution to submit to the Government at a special meeting on law development, scheduled on July 20.

He also requested that in July 2022, 16.05ha of land for national defense purpose be delivered to the construction project of T3 passenger terminal and 11.89ha to the road building project to connect Tran Quoc Hoan St. – Cong Hoa St. in Tan Binh District. The issue of related assets to 12 concrete mounds within the taxiway strip of taxiway No.W11A, belonging to the project to renovate taxiways and runways in Tan Son Nhat International Airport, must also be addressed properly.

He then directed Airports Corporation of Vietnam (ACV) and HCMC People’s Committee to launch T3 passenger terminal project this quarter after receiving sufficient land so that the terminal is ready for operation in September 2024.

HCMC People’s Committee is assigned to receive the land from the National Defense Ministry and urgently carry out construction projects of roads linking to this T3 terminal, simultaneously to finishing related administrative procedures in order to keep up with the station construction progress. The received land will be given to the Southern Airports Authority so that ACV can proceed with T3 passenger terminal project as regulated. Related planning is to be completed to submit to competent authorities this quarter for approval.

Finally, the Prime Minister assigned Deputy Prime Minister Le Van Thanh to direct the implementation of these projects so as to maintain the progress and quality.

By Phan Thao – Translated by Vien Hong