Natural disasters cause economic loss of nearly US$174 mln in first six months

According to a report from the Standing Office of the National Steering Committee for Natural Disaster Prevention and Control, natural disasters left 85 people dead and missing, and 48 others injured, causing a total loss of approximately VND4,044 billion (nearly US$174 million) from the beginning of the year to now.In 2021 and the first half of 2022, the Southern provinces and cities recorded 12 deaths, and 40 injured people due to 183 downpours, cyclones and lightning.
Additionally, the Mekong Delta region loses about 55,216 meters of land due to river erosion, causing an estimated loss of VND153 billion (US$6.5 million).
From 2021 up to now, the hydropower system on the Mekong River has basically been completed and contributed to changing the climate rule in the Mekong Delta.
At the conference, the steering committee required the localities to arrange forces, especially the fund for natural disaster prevention and control to install equipment for timely providing weather forecasts as well as closely monitoring the operation process of works such as Dau Tieng reservoir, Cai Lon - Cai Be sluice, Tha La - Tra Su dam and so on to minimize damages and impacts caused by natural disasters.