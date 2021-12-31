Vietnam's economic losses from natural disasters reduce eight times

However, the General Department of Disaster Prevention and Control also admitted the shortcomings and drawbacks of previous works, notably response capacity not being close to actual situation despite the proactive implementation of measures and solutions against natural hazards, promoting international cooperation and application of science and technology.
The data were reported at a conference on assessment of natural disaster situation in 2021 and discussion on tasks of natural disaster prevention and control in 2022 which was held in the capital city of Hanoi yesterday afternoon under the chair of Minister of Agriculture and Rural Development Le Minh Hoan.
In 2020, the General Department of Disaster Prevention and Control will propose the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development report the approval of the natural disaster prevention and control plan for 2021-2025 to the Prime Minister, soon issuing the Decision on the establishment of the Natural Disaster Prevention and Control Fund Management Board, speeding up the construction process of the National Disaster Prevention and Control Center, upgrading database and equipment.
