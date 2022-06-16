National Assembly approves investment policy of three key expressway projects

National Assembly approves investment policy of Khanh Hoa - Buon Ma Thuot expressway, Bien Hoa - Vung Tau expressway and Chau Doc - Can Tho - Soc Trang expressway for the first phase.
Specifically, the first phase Chau Doc - Can Tho - Soc Trang expressway including four component projects under the form of public investment has a total investment of VND44,691 billion (US$1.9 billion). The 188.2- kilometer long project starts construction in 2022, and some sections having a huge traffic volume are expected to be completed in 2025. By 2026 and 2027, the entire project will be basically completed and put into exploitation, respectively.As for the first phase Bien Hoa - Vung Tau expressway, the project has a length of around 53.7 kilometers and an investment capital of VND17,836 billion (US$768 million), divided into three sub-projects under the form of public investment. The project is under construction in 2022, and it will be basically completed in 2025 and put the whole project into operation in 2026.
Regarding the first phase Khanh Hoa - Buon Ma Thuot expressway, VND21,935 billion (US$944 million) is invested in the 117.5- kilometer long project including three component projects in the form of public investment. The project will be implemented this year and exploited in 2027.