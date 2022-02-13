Khanh Hoa – Buon Ma Thuot Expressway needs investment of nearly VND22 trillion

The Ministry of Transport has just submitted to the Prime Minister a pre-feasibility study report of the Khanh Hoa - Buon Ma Thuot Expressway project to evaluate and submit to the National Assembly for consideration and decision on the investment policy of this project.



According to the proposal, the Khanh Hoa - Buon Ma Thuot Expressway project starts from the intersection between National Highway 26B and National Highway 1 in Nam Van Phong Port area in Ninh Hoa Town of Khanh Hoa Province and ends at the intersection with Ho Chi Minh Bypass Road to the East of Buon Ma Thuot City at km12+450 in the territory of Hoa Dong Commune in Krong Pac District of Dak Lak Province.



The project has a scale of four lanes, with a length of about 117.5km. The section through Khanh Hoa Province is 32.7km, and that through Dak Lak Province is 84.8km.



The project is expected to build 49 bridges on the main route, seven overpasses, and three tunnels, including Phuong Hoang Tunnel with a length of 2.1km, Ea Trang Tunnel with a length of 700m, and Chu Te Tunnel with a length of 700m.



Based on transport needs and the ability to balance resources, the Ministry of Transport recommends that the section from km0 to km7+700 has four completed lanes with a cross-section of 24.75m. The one from km7+700 to km117+500 has a scale of four lanes with a cross-section of 17m.



The project is proposed to implement in the form of public investment, with a total investment of nearly VND21.94 trillion. It is expected to start construction in 2023, complete, and put into operation in 2026. The site clearance and resettlement will be carried out from 2022 to 2024.







By Minh Anh – Translated by Bao Nghi