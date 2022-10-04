Lam Dong directs investigation of pine forest destruction

The debris at the scene after forest destruction

Specifically, the People’s Committee of Lam Dong Province required the Head of the People’s Committee of Lam Ha District to direct the relevant agencies of the district urgently to verify, investigate and complete the documents, papers to handle the violation soon. The forest owner was requested to clean up debris at the scene, promptly complete the documents and immediately perform forest restoration and replanting before October 15 of 2022. Additionally, it is important to review and clarify the responsibilities of relevant agencies, units, localities and individuals to handle in accordance with the regulations.



Previously, the Sai Gon Giai Phong (SGGP) Newspaper had an article about pine forest destruction in sub-zone 274A managed by Lam Ha Protection Forest Management Board. It was reported that 165 ancient pine trees being planted almost 20 years ago had been sawed.

According to the forest owner, the subjects took advantage of the storm and downpours to reduce noise from saw.



By Doan Kien- Translated by Huyen Huong