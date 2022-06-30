HCMC proposes construction project of road linking Cat Lai port with expressway



Under the traffic connection plan, Tan Cang - Cat Lai container terminal holds 85 percent of import and export container volume in the Southern region and 50 percent of import and export container volume in the country. The port is at risk of overload due to the high number of containers, heavy traffic congestion on the roads around the port.

As of present, HCMC has completed the construction project of a new road linking the port system of Cat Lai-Phu Huu with the HCMC-Long Thanh-Dau Giay expressway and the Ring Road No.3. The street aims to serve for goods transportation and reduce traffic congestion on Nguyen Thi Dinh, Dong Van Cong and Nguyen Duy Trinh roads.

The 60-meter wide road with a design speed of 60km/h has 12 lanes and length of six kilometers, departing from Nguyen Thi Dinh, running through Ong Nhieu and Ba Cua canals and ending at the Ring Road No.3.





By Thanh Hai – Translated by Kim Khanh