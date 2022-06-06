Ring Belt No.3, driving force of development of southern key economic region

Under the decision No. 568/QD-TTg dated April 08, 2013 of the Prime Minister on approving the adjustment for the transportation development planning of HCMC in 2020 and with a vision after 2020, the city needs to invest in projects of Ring Belt No.2, 3 and 4. Ring Belt No.3 and 4 among these projects will be developed into trans-provincial highways in order to cut the number of vehicles driving into the city center and develop new urban spaces.



Director of the Transportation Works Construction Investment Project Management Authority of HCMC Luong Minh Phuc presents the map of Ring Belt No.3 to Chairman of the NA Economic Committee Vu Hong Thanh.



The

The Ring Belt No.3 passing through HCMC, Dong Nai, Binh Duong and Long An is expected to activate the southern key economic region which is asked to play a leading role in the sustainable economic growth of the country.

Occupying 9.2 percent of the country's total area, the region’s gross regional domestic product (GRDP) accounted for 45 percent of the total GRDP of the country and donated more than 42 percent to the State budget revenue collection. The region has four localities with a high budget retention rate, including HCMC, Binh Duong, Ba Ria-Vung Tau and Dong Nai. However, one of the big problems facing the region is traffic congestion which is considered a barrier to local economic development.



The map of My Phuoc - Tan Van section of the Ring Belt No.3



Director of the Transportation Works Construction Investment Project Management Authority of HCMC Luong Minh Phuc said that HCMC- Trung Luong and HCMC-Long Thanh-Dau Giay expressways, national highways of 22, 13 and 1 leading to centers of cities are currently overloaded at the gateways of HCMC during peak hours.



In the coming time, the construction of Long Thanh International Airport project expected to be completed in 2025 with a capacity of 25 million passengers per year, Tan Son Nhat airport upgrade project designed to serve 50 million passengers a year by 2024, the first phase of Ben Luc-Long Thanh four-lane expressway between the southern provinces of Long An and Dong Nai and passing through HCMC scheduled to finish in 2023, along with the mechanical population increase will lead to greater pressure on public transport infrastructure in the southern key economic region.

A delegation from the National Assembly's economic committee led by Chairman of the NA Economic Committee Vu Hong Thanh takes a site survey of the Ring Road No. 3 construction project with the participation of leaders of the HCMC, provinces of Binh Duong, Dong Nai and Long An on May 19.



The

The Ring Belt No.3 is 76.34 kilometers long. The section passing through HCMC is approximately 47.51km long; Dong Nai province is about 11.26km long, Binh Duong province is about 10.76km long, and Long An province is about 6.81km long. The road will boost connectivity among industrial parks, ports, logistics services, and airports; ease congestion, and develop urban areas.

Chairman of the HCMC People’s Committee Phan Van Mai said that the construction project of Ring Belt No.3 is the great expectation of HCMC and neighboring localities to contribute to the development of the Southern key economic region in particular and the country generally.



Chairman of the HCMC People’s Committee Phan Van Mai said that a delegation from the National Assembly's economic committee led by Chairman of the NA Economic Committee Vu Hong Thanh took a site survey of the Ring Road No. 3 construction project with the participation of leaders of the HCMC, provinces of Binh Duong, Dong Nai and Long An on May 19.

The construction project of Ring Belt No.3 is the great expectation of HCMC and neighboring localities to contribute to the development of the Southern key economic region in particular and the country generally.



Chairman of the HCMC People’s Committee Phan Van Mai



The project received support from the NA Standing Committee and several NA committees. HCMC and provinces hoped to get support from NA deputies and approval for the project that is expected to be kicked off as soon as possible and developed into an important driving force of the development of the southern key economic region, he stressed.

The Ring roads No.2,3 and 4, Long Thanh International Airport, and satellite cities will create a great driving force for the region in the next 5-15 years.

The investment capital for the construction project of Ring Belt No.3 will be sourced from central and local budgets.

HCMC and provinces have made detailed surveys of site clearance, compensation, resettlement and classification of different types of land in order to ensure the legal rights of the households affected by the project and create favorable conditions for them to relocate due to land acquisition.

After receiving approval from the NA, the People’s Committee of HCMC will organize a conference chaired by the Secretary of the municipal Party Committee on boosting site clearance activities that are expected to be completed in 2023 with the participation of leaders of provinces and competent departments and agencies.



Vice Chairwoman of the People's Commitee of Dong Nai Province Nguyen Thi Hoang says that the province pledges to provide a state budget to implement the construction project. According to Mr. Nguyen Van Danh, Vice Chairman of the People's Commitee of Binh Duong Province, the locality will make every effort to complete the project early. Vice Chairman of the People's Commitee of Long An Province Mai Van Nhieu says that the People's Council of the province approved the project. Deputy Head of the Dong Nai Province's National Assembly delegation Bui Xuan Thong says that the provincal government and people suport the construction project of Ring Belt No.3.



By staff writers – Translated Kim Khanh