Ho Chi Minh City identified HCMC- Moc Bai Expressway Project, the clean-up project on polluted Xuyen Tam Canal in the section of Nhieu Loc Thi Nghe Canal to Vam Thuat River and the Hy Vong Canal Renovation Project as three urgent projects in the field of transport and urban infrastructure to prioritize the investment in the period of 2021- 2025.
Particularly, HCMC- Moc Bai Expressway Project with a total length of 50 kilometers needed investment capital of VND15,900 billion (US$696 million) under the public-private partnership form following the BOT contract, of which the city proposed the central allocation of VND5,901 billion (US$258 million) for the site clearances; the clean-up project on polluted Xuyen Tam Canal will be implemented with an expected investment capital of VND9,353 billion (US$410 million) from the state budget and the Hy Vong Canal Renovation Project is expected to be invested with VND1,980 billion (US$87 million) from the state budget.