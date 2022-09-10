Hanoi’s firefighters honored at 17th “Vietnam Glory” program

At the honoring cermeony of the 17th “Vietnam Glory” program

Attending the event was Secretary of the Party Central Committee and Head of the Central Commission for Mass Mobilization, Bui Thi Minh Hoai; Deputy Prime Minister Vu Duc Dam; President of the Vietnam General Confederation of Labor, Nguyen Dinh Khang.



Honored collectives and individuals are outstanding examples in the nationwide campaigns of national construction and defense, and patriotic emulation.

Seven organizations and six individuals are honored at the 17th “Vietnam Glory” program.

The organizations include the Management Board of the President Ho Chi Minh Mausoleum; the administration and people of Yen Mo District’s Yen Hoa Commune in Ninh Binh Province; the National Population Database Center of the Police Department for Administrative Management of Social Order under the Ministry of Public Security; Saigon Beer-Alcohol-Beverage Corporation (Sabeco); Viettel High Tech; PetroVietnam Technical Services Corporation and the Fire and Rescue Police Section of the Cau Giay Police District Station in Hanoi.

Individuals are Hero of the People's Armed Forces, Deputy Director of the HCMC Department of Public Security Colonel Mai Hoang; Chief Executive Officer of International Technology Solutions Joint Stock Company, Vu Gia Luyen; Nguyen Duc Thuan, student of the Faculty of Information Technology of Vietnam National University, Hanoi; runner Nguyen Thi Oanh of the National track-and-field team; Director of Tra Vinh Farm, Thach Thi Chal Thi; Ph.D.Do Doan Bach of the National Heart Institute in Bach Mai Hospital.

Speaking at the ceremony, President of the Vietnam General Confederation of Labor Nguyen Dinh Khang said the honorees are working in different fields and positions. However, they have a desire to devote, bravery, intelligence and extraordinary energy of the Vietnamese people.

President of the Vietnam General Confederation of Labor Nguyen Dinh Khang (L) hands over Certificates of merit to the Fire and Rescue Police Section of the Cau Giay Police District Station in Hanoi. President of the Vietnam General Confederation of Labor Nguyen Dinh Khang speaks at the event.

By Van Phuc – Translated by Kim Khanh