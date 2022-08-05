Funeral for three firefighters who die on duty in Hanoi

At the funeral for the fallen firefighters At the funeral Mourners gather along the street to bid farewell to the three firefighters At the funeral At the funeral At the funeral

At 1 pm today, the Party Committee and the Boards of Directors of the Hanoi City Public Security Department held the funeral services for three firefighters Lieutenant Colonel Dang Anh Quan, Lieutenant Do Duc Viet, and Corporal Nguyen Dinh Phuc, while mourners paid tribute to the three firefighters who gave their lives serving others.

President Nguyen Xuan Phuc, Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh, and National Assembly Chairman Vuong Dinh Hue sent wreaths to pay tribute to three martyrs.

At noon on the same day, the police force carried the coffins of the three martyrs to the National Funeral Home at No. 5 Tran Thanh Tong Street in Hanoi. Familes, friends, and fellow firefighters were gathering to bid farewell to the three martyrs in their final resting place.

Deputy Director of Hanoi City Public Security Department Colonel Pham Thanh Hung announced the President’s decision to posthumously confer the First Class Victory Medal on three martyrs. Additionally, the government of Vietnam has awarded 'The Fatherland Acknowledges the Merit' Certificate to the three firefighters for sacrificing their lives for the people.

Moreover, the National Committee for Natural Disaster Response and Search and Rescue decided to posthumously award the Certificates of Merit to Senior Lieutenant Colonel Dang Anh Quan, Senior Lieutenant Do Duc Viet, Corporal Nguyen Dinh Phuc.

Additionally, the Central Committee of the Ho Chi Minh Communist Youth Union decided to posthumously give the brave youth badge to Lieutenant Do Duc Viet and Corporal Nguyen Dinh Phuc.

The three firefighters were killed while fighting a blaze and rescuing victims at a six-storey karaoke bar building, which has been temporarily closed for repairs in Cau Giay District on Monday.

Secretary of the Hanoi Party Committee Dinh Tien Dung expresses his sorrow to grieving families of three martyrs Minister of Public Security To Lam leads a delegation to the funeral





By staff writers – Translated by Uyen Phuong