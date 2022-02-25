Gov't Steering Committee formed for Long Thanh Airport, North-South Expressway

The committee is assigned to direct, inspect, coordinate with and urge relevant ministries, agencies and localities to implement the missions of construction investment of the Eastern North-South expressway and the Long Thanh international airport project following the resolutions of the National Assembly and the Government for the above- mentioned projects.
Furtherly, the Government's Steering Committee is responsible for considering and directing the building of mechanisms and policies to accelerate the progress of projects and submit them to the Government and the Prime Minister for consideration and approval; and directing the implementation of the projects following the regulations and reporting to the Prime Minister. Besides, the unit will direct relevant ministries, agencies and localities to carry out the works of the projects.
Accordingly, Deputy Prime Minister Le Van Thanh is Head of the Government's Steering Committee for the implementation of the Eastern North-South expressway construction project. Deputy heads included Minister of Transport Nguyen Van The and Minister of Construction Nguyen Thanh Nghi.
As for the Long Thanh international airport project, Deputy Prime Minister Le Van Thanh has been appointed as the Head of the Government's Steering Committee. Minister of Transport Nguyen Van The, Chairman of the Commission for the Management of State Capital at Enterprises Nguyen Hoang Anh and Minister of Construction Nguyen Thanh Nghi are deputy heads.
