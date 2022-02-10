Steering Committee established to speed up progress of Long Thanh Int'l Airport

Accordingly, Mr. Le Anh Tuan, Deputy Minister of Transport, is the Head of the Steering Committee, and Mr. Dinh Viet Thang, Director of the Civil Aviation Authority of Vietnam, is the Standing Deputy Head of the Steering Committee of the Long Thanh International Airport Construction Investment Project.The Steering Committee also includes the representatives of functional agencies of the Ministry of Transport and airport operation and flight management companies. The Department of Construction and Quality Management of Traffic Works takes responsibility for proposing the establishment of a working group for the Steering Committee.According to the establishment decision, the Steering Committee is responsible for regularly reviewing and evaluating the situation and results of the implementation of the Long Thanh International Airport Project. In addition, the Steering Committee will consider and handle the proposals and recommendations of the Airports Corporation of Vietnam, the Vietnam Air Traffic Management Corporation, and related units during the implementation process of the project under the authority of the Ministry of Transport, and at the same time put forward appropriate solutions to the Government to ensure the project progress.The Ministry of Transport said that the establishment of the Steering Committee is to implement the directions of Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh and Deputy Prime Minister Le Van Thanh in the business trip to inspect and urge the implementation of the Long Thanh International Airport Project Phase 1.The Steering Committee will ensure the state management of the Ministry of Transport for the project in urging, monitoring, and accelerating the progress and promptly grasp the problems and difficulties arising in practice.

By Bich Quyen – Translated by Thuy Doan