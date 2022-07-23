  1. National

Gia Lai builds investment plan for Pleiku - Quy Nhon expressway

The People’s Committee of Gia Lai Province yesterday assigned the Provincial Department of Transport to coordinate with the State Capital Investment Corporation (SCIC) and some partners to study the investment plan and make a proposal for the Pleiku- Quy Nhon expressway project connecting the Central Highlands province of Gia Lai and the Central province of Binh Dinh.
Gia Lai builds investment plan for Pleiku - Quy Nhon expressway ảnh 1 Illustrative photo
Besides, the Departments of Transport of Binh Dinh and Gia Lai provinces were assigned to complete the construction investment plan, project progress and other relevant things to submit the project report to the leaders of the two localities this month; strive to submit it to the Government, ministries and agencies by the end of the third quarter of 2022.

Previously, in May, at a working session with Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh, leaders of Gia Lai Province had proposed investment for the expressway; and the PM assigned the Central Highlands province to study a investment plan for the project.

By Huu Phuc- Translated by Huyen Huong

