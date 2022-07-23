Gia Lai builds investment plan for Pleiku - Quy Nhon expressway

Illustrative photo



Besides, the Departments of Transport of Binh Dinh and Gia Lai provinces were assigned to complete the construction investment plan, project progress and other relevant things to submit the project report to the leaders of the two localities this month; strive to submit it to the Government, ministries and agencies by the end of the third quarter of 2022.Previously, in May, at a working session with Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh, leaders of Gia Lai Province had proposed investment for the expressway; and the PM assigned the Central Highlands province to study a investment plan for the project.

By Huu Phuc- Translated by Huyen Huong