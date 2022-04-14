Total investment of US$6.75 billion proposed for North-South Expressway West

The North-South Expressway East. (Photo: SGGP)

Specifically, in the Road Network Planning for the 2021 - 2030 period, with a vision for 2050, the North-South Expressway West has the sections prioritized for investment as follows:



The section route of Doan Hung - Hoa Lac - Khe Co has a length of 152 km and total investment capital of VND24.85 trillion ($1.08 billion). Of which, the Tuyen Quang - Phu Tho section is 40km long and has four lanes with an investment of VND5.83 trillion ($254.76 million); the Phu Tho - Ba Vi (Hanoi City) section with a length of 55km has six lanes with an investment of VND9.9 trillion ($432.96 million); the Ba Vi - Cho Ben (Hoa Binh Province) section is 57km long and has a scale of six lanes with an investment of VND9.12 trillion.



The Ngoc Hoi - Chon Thanh - Rach Gia section, with a scale of six lanes and a length of 759km, will be invested VND129.36 trillion ($5.65 billion). Of which, the Ngoc Hoi (Kon Tum Province) - Pleiku (Gia Lai Province) section is 90km long and has an investment of VND14.4 trillion ($630 million); the Pleiku - Buon Ma Thuot (Dak Lak Province) section is 160km long, with an investment of VND25.6 trillion; the Buon Ma Thuot - Gia Nghia (Dak Nong Province) section is 105km long, with an investment of VND16.8 trillion; the Gia Nghia - Chon Thanh (Binh Phuoc Province) section, with a length of 140km, is invested VND22.4 trillion; the Chon Thanh - Duc Hoa (Long An Province) section is 84km long, with an investment of VND15.96 trillion.



Next, the component projects of this expressway through Long An Province include the Duc Hoa - Thanh Hoa section with a length of 33 km and an investment capital of VND6.27 trillion; the Thanh Hoa - Tan Thanh section with a length of 16km and an investment of VND3.04 trillion; the Tan Thanh - My An (Dong Thap Province) section with a length of 25km and an investment capital of VND4.75 trillion; the My An - An Binh Intersection (Dong Thap Province) section with a length of 26km an investment capital of VND4.94 trillion; the An Binh - Lo Te Intersection (Can Tho City) section with a length of 29km and an investment capital of VND5.51 trillion; the Lo Te - Rach Soi (Kien Giang Province) with a length of 51km and an investment of VND9.69 trillion.



After 2030, the North-South Expressway West will continue to build the Cho Ben (Hoa Binh Province) - Thach Quang (Thanh Hoa Province) section with a length of 62km; the Thach Quang - Tan Ky (Nghe An Province) section with a length of 174km; the Tan Ky - Tri Le (Nghe An Province) section with a length of 19km and Tri Le - Ro (Nghe An Province) section with a length of 40km. All these sections have a scale of four lanes.



According to the Road Network Planning for the 2021-2030 period, with a vision to 2050, approved by the Prime Minister in Decision No.1454/QD-TTg dated September 1, 2021, by 2050, the total length of the national expressway network will reach about 9,014km, and the national route network will be about 29,795km long.



To achieve this goal, the capital need for investment in expressway projects by 2030 is about VND900 trillion ($39.4 billion). Of which, the capital demand is about VND390 trillion ($17.06 billion) for the 2021-2025 period and about VND510 trillion ($22.31 billion) for the 2026-2030 period, mobilized from public investment and non-budget capital.

By Minh Anh – Translated by Bao Nghi