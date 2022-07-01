Fuel prices slightly decline after seven times in row of increase adjustment

Specifically, the retail price of E5RON92 bio-fuel was reduced to VND30,891 (US$1.3) per liter, a reduction of VND411 (US$0.018) per liter, meanwhile RON95-III gasoline price lessened to VND32,763 (US$1.4) per liter, a decrease of VND110 (US$0.0047) a liter.

The price of diesel 0.05S was reduced to VND29,615 (US$1.27) per liter, a reduction of VND404 (US$0.017) per liter; kerosene lessened to VND28,353 (US$1.22) per liter, a reduction of VND432 (US$0.019) per liter, mazut oil 180CST 3.5S decreased to VND19,722 (US$0.85) per kilogram, a deduction of VND1,013 (US$0.043) per kilogram.

According to the experts, the reduction session was not adequate with the seven consecutive sessions of increasing the fuel prices.



As the prices of petroleum products tended to decrease, the inter-ministerial department has decided to stop spending the Price Stabilization Fund for diesel and kerosene, and start setting up Stabilization Fund for some fuel types that have not consumed much.





By Van Phuc- Translated by Huyen Huong