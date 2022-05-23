Gasoline price hits new record high so far

Due to the increasing pressure of gasoline prices in the world, this afternoon, the Inter-Ministry of Industry and Trade - Finance decided to spend the price stabilization fund to subsidize gasoline prices so that gasoline prices in countries have a lower increase level than the increase of world gasoline prices.

Still, retail gasoline prices in the domestic market still increased strongly. Specifically, E5RON92 gasoline price has increased by VND 674 a liter to VND29,633 a liter meanwhile RON95-III gasoline increased by VND669 a liter to VND30,657 a liter.

In contrast, oil prices were simultaneously adjusted down to compensate for gasoline prices. For instance, the price of diesel oil decreased by VND 1,097 per liter to VND25,553 a liter while kerosene decreased by VND763 a liter to VND24,405 a liter, and fuel oil 180CST 3.5S is priced at VND20,598 per kg, down VND962 a kg.

By Van Phuc - Translated by Dan Thuy