Gasoline price hits new record high

SGGP
From 3 pm this afternoon on May 23, the price of gasoline has skyrocketed to nearly VND31,000 per liter hitting new record high in the country. Meanwhile, oil prices fell sharply.
Due to the increasing pressure of gasoline prices in the world, this afternoon, the Inter-Ministry of Industry and Trade - Finance decided to spend the price stabilization fund to subsidize gasoline prices so that gasoline prices in countries have a lower increase level than the increase of world gasoline prices.
Still, retail gasoline prices in the domestic market still increased strongly. Specifically, E5RON92 gasoline price has increased by VND 674 a liter to VND29,633 a liter meanwhile RON95-III gasoline increased by VND669 a liter to VND30,657 a liter.
In contrast, oil prices were simultaneously adjusted down to compensate for gasoline prices. For instance, the price of diesel oil decreased by VND 1,097 per liter to VND25,553 a liter while kerosene decreased by VND763 a liter to VND24,405 a liter, and fuel oil 180CST 3.5S is priced at VND20,598 per kg, down VND962 a kg.

By Van Phuc - Translated by Dan Thuy

