First phase of HCMC – Moc Bai expressway to be implemented in period 2021-2025

According to plan, the 50 kilometer long expressway starts from the Ring Road No.3 in Cu Chi District. It will be invested under public-private partnership form and the investor shall perform payback under a build-operate-transfer contract.
The project’s site clearance and resettlement costs will be extracted from the budget of Ho Chi Minh City and Tay Ninh Province. The total investment of the project for the first phase from 2021 through 2025 is estimated at around VND15,900 billion (US$698 million).
Chairman of the Provincial People’s Committee of Tay Ninh Nguyen Thanh Ngoc shared that the HCMC – Moc Bai expressway will be a national external economic route.
As for the Southern region, the expressway will promote the socio-economic development of Ho Chi Minh City, Tay Ninh Province and the southeastern region, shorten goods transport time and strengthen export-import activities between Vietnam and the neighboring country of Cambodia via the Moc Bai international border gate.
