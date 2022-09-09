  1. National

Deputy PM Vu Duc Dam visits schools, hospital in Dong Nai Province

Deputy Prime Minister (PM) Vu Duc Dam this morning led a working delegation of the Government to visit schools, hospital and work with Dong Nai Province leaders in the fields of health and education and training.
On the occasion, Deputy PM Vu Duc Dam paid a visit to Phuoc Tan 2 Primary School in Phuoc Tan Ward, Bien Hoa City which has 1,700 pupils, including 75 percent of their parents being workers and employees at industrial parks in the locality; and he also came to Thai Quang Kindergarten in Agtex Long Binh Industrial Park, Bien Hoa City under Taekwang Vina Industrial Company.

The Deputy Prime Minister required the company to pay more attention to the workers’ life and their jobs and the development of their children which would help them to feel secure in working. Besides, the Dong Nai Province’s leaders should direct relevant departments, organizations and unions to duplicate the school model dedicated to workers’ children.

At the Dong Nai Children’s Hospital, the senior leader encouraged its medical staff and highly appreciated the contributions and devotions of doctors, nurses and medical staff on examining, treatment and health care for children in the locality.
