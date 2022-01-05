HCMC to spend over US$31 mln to take care of needy workers

Illustrative photo



Besides, the city will concentrate on supports for other cases who injured because of a work-related accident, hopeless patients, people with an occupational disease, pregnant workers, female workers with children, doctors and medical staff participating in the Covid-19 fight; trade unions, syndications, babysitting points, pubic, private and trade services agencies directly affected by the pandemic; employees being infectious with SARS-CoV-2.The trade union at all levels in the city is striving to grant 35,000 airline and train tickets under the “Beloved ticket” program for members and workers. Besides, the HCMC Labor Union will also perform the second program named “Spring train” to support 100 percent of train tickets for typical families including parents and two children aged under 16 years having demand of returning to their hometowns.This year, the HCMC Labor Union shall implement the “Online market for workers” activity to help employees do their shopping safely ahead of Covid-19. In addition, orphaned employees due to Covid-19, staff and officials with difficult circumstances, workers participating in social security will be also supported on this occasion.

By Hong Hai- Translated by Huyen Huong