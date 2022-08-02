Czech Republic suspends acceptance of Vietnam’s new passport

The new form of Vietnamese passport issued on July 1

The Czech Republic is the third country that does not recognize Vietnam's new passports after Germany and Spain.



A representative of the Vietnam Immigration Department said that the department will cooperate with the Ministry of Foreign Affairs to solve problems related to foreign countries that do not accept Vietnam’s new passport and soon launch official information in the coming time.

The embassy of the Czech Republic in Hanoi announces its decision on stopping recognizing the Vietnamese new passport on its website.



By Do Trung – Translated by Kim Khanh