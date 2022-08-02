Czech Republic suspends acceptance of Vietnam’s new passport

The new form of Vietnamese passport issued on July 1
The Czech Republic is the third country that does not recognize Vietnam's new passports after Germany and Spain.
A representative of the Vietnam Immigration Department said that the department will cooperate with the Ministry of Foreign Affairs to solve problems related to foreign countries that do not accept Vietnam’s new passport and soon launch official information in the coming time.
Previously, the Spanish Embassy in Vietnam on August 1 announced that it would refuse visa issuance to Vietnamese people owning a passport in the new form (dark blue color) from July 1 due to a lack of information about their birthplace.
On July 27, the German Embassy also released a similar notice on the refusal of processing visa applications for Vietnamese citizens owning new passport form.
The embassy of the Czech Republic in Hanoi announces its decision on stopping recognizing the Vietnamese new passport on its website.