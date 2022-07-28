  1. National

Germany refusing to issue visa to new passport form of Vietnam

The German Embassy in Vietnam yesterday announced on its official website that it would refuse visa issuance to Vietnamese people owning a passport in the new form due to a lack of information about their birthplace. This information has come unexpectedly to many Vietnamese citizens.

Accordingly, any Vietnamese citizens possessing a passport issued from July 1, 2022 having a serial number beginning with ‘P’ cannot apply for a type-C or type-D visa to this country. Even with a valid visa, the holder of these passports can still be rejected at the German border since the passports are not initially recognized in Germany.

The reason is that the new Vietnamese passport form does not have clear information about the birthplace of its holder, which leads to the inability to correctly identify that person because many people may share the same full name.

On July 28, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs is contacting the German Embassy in order to find a suitable solution as soon as possible.

