Congestion occurs on first day of e-toll collection on expressways

Based on the initial record, many automobiles have not been tagged or could not use ETC services due to insufficient balance in the traffic account of the vehicle owner leading to traffic congestion this morning.
At 9 a.m. on August 1, all five ETC stations on the Hanoi- Lao Cai expressway simultaneously put the service into operation on 23 two-way ETC lanes so vehicles were moving slowly in line throughout the bypass.
The vehicles ineligible for entering the expressway through ETC stations were instructed to park on the right side of the road to have ETC cards attatched on their vehicles free of charge.
Similar situation occurred on Phap Van- Cau Gie expressway as drivers had to stop their vehicles at the roadside near the toll station to be tagged ETC cards.
Meanwhile, smooth traffic situation was recorded at Hai Phong- Van Don expressway. However, there were many vehicles without ETC tags or insufficient money on their cards on the first day of electronic toll collection officially put into operation.
