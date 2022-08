Congestion occurs on first day of e-toll collection on expressways

Based on the initial record, many automobiles have not been tagged or could not use ETC services due to insufficient balance in the traffic account of the vehicle owner leading to traffic congestion this morning.At 9 a.m. on August 1, all five ETC stations on the Hanoi- Lao Cai expressway simultaneously put the service into operation on 23 two-way ETC lanes so vehicles were moving slowly in line throughout the bypass.The vehicles ineligible for entering the expressway through ETC stations were instructed to park on the right side of the road to have ETC cards attatched on their vehicles free of charge.