Traffic congestion continues occurring on HCMC-Long Thanh-Dau Day expressway

The automobiles are moving slowly in line at a toll station on HCMC-Long Thanh-Dau Giay expressway on the second day after the ETC system was put into operation



A representative of the Vietnam Expressway Development Investment Corporation (VEC) said that about 49 percent of vehicles have been attached with ETC cards. There are a high number of vehicles without ETC cards forcing the toll station's staff to receive paper cards and cash. This is the reason for the traffic jam at the expressway's entrances.Vehicles are now attatched with ETC tags free of charge in the areas near toll booths until August 1. After that, the VEC will strictly handle non-compliant vehicles.

By Hoang Bac- Translated by Huyen Huong