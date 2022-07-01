Ben Tre puts into operation wind power plant No. 5

State President Nguyen Xuan Phuc attends the inauguration of the plant Speaking at the inauguration ceremony, Chairman of the People's Committee of Ben Tre Province Tran Ngoc Tam said that Ben Tre with good wind potential is suitable for the implementation of wind power projects. The Government and the Ministry of Industry and Trade approved to implementation of 19 wind power projects with a capacity of 1,000 MW. Up to now, the total installed capacity is 270 MW. Amongst them, the Thanh Hai and Binh Dai wind power plants are recognized to be developed into the national grid with nearly 100 MW.



The plant is planned in two phases, with a total investment of VND 6,000 billion. The first phase has a capacity of 30 MW with an investment of about VND 2,000 billion and the second phase has a capacity of 90 MW. The wind power plant No. 5 includes four plants with a total of 28 turbines and seven turbines with a capacity of 4.2-4.5 MW each.

Amongst them, the Thanh Hai 1 factory and a part of Thanh Hai 2 have been put into operation. Currently, Tan Hoan Cau Company is speeding up the progress of completing the Thanh Hai 2 factory. Moreover, as per schedule, the factory Thanh Hai 3 and 4 will be completed in the third and fourth quarters.

The wind power plant invested by Tan Hoan Cau Ben Tre Company, the first of its kind in Ben Tre Province, has a designed capacity of 120MW and is expected to be able to generate 356,950 MWh per year on the grid.

In the first phase, the wind power plant No. 5 Thanh Hai with a capacity of 30 MW with a spending of about VND 2,000 billion will produce about 84 million kWh each year.

A special feature of the project is that it is completely newly built on the sea, in which 48ha of the sea surface is used to serve the project's activities. After the project is put into operation, it will create livelihoods for locals and contribute to the province’s overall development.

Ben Tre Province has been approved by the Ministry of Industry and Trade in planning 19 wind power projects with a total capacity of more than 1,007 MW. Out of 19 projects, nine with a capacity of about 368 MW are being deployed in the field, and construction and installation are completed with a capacity of 270 MW.

According to the wind power development plan of Ben Tre Province to 2030 approved by the Ministry of Industry and Trade. Also as per a study, the potential for wind power development in the province in the coastal mainland and coastal alluvial areas with the furthest location from the coast is 12km. approximately 40,000ha in Ben Tre Province can be for wind power plants with a capacity of 1,520MW.

In addition to wind power, there are two liquefied natural gas projects in Ben Tre Province that are completing procedures for investment deployment in 2021 and seven solar power projects.

Thanh Phu District is one of the three coastal districts of Ben Tre Province with great potential for renewable energy development in terms of wind power and solar power.

The district currently has seven wind power projects that are and are about to be deployed with a capacity of more than 1,200 MW, which will contribute to the economic development of Thanh Phu coastal communes in the coming time.

By staff writers – Translated by Dan Thuy